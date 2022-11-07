icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Austrians urged to save ‘every kilowatt hour’

The country’s power grid could reach its load limit this winter, a system operator has warned
©  Getty Images / yangphoto

Austrian officials have urged citizens to reduce their energy consumption after the country’s grid system stress testing showed that a cold winter could push the country’s power supply to the limit.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Austrian Climate and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler warned of a “difficult winter” ahead, with the grid operator calling the “situation extremely challenging but manageable” in a “realistic scenario.”

The minister noted that critical scenarios would become less likely if people and companies used electricity sparingly. “This is why I ask everyone in our country – help, save energy if you can. Together we will overcome this crisis.”

The stress-testing carried out by the national grid operator APG comes amid growing fears over energy security this winter. Austria had previously relied on Russia for 80% of its gas imports. With the EU goal to reduce energy dependence on Moscow, Vienna needs to find more expensive alternative supplies. According to officials, large companies would have to slash energy consumption if power plants failed in Germany or if fewer nuclear power plants continued to operate in France.

“The stress test is not an indicator of a blackout,” APG CEO Gerhard Christiner insisted, while warning that “extreme events” such as a very cold winter can “never be ruled out,” adding that “every kilowatt hour that is saved makes a difference.”

In June, Austria reopened its largest coal-fired power plant due to concerns over a possible emergency in gas supplies, returning to the use of fossil fuel despite a commitment to fight climate change.

Dead Hand's nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: 'Blank Check?'
0:00
26:7
Weary & warring? Sergey Karaganov, academic supervisor School of World Economics & Intl Relations, Higher School of Economics
0:00
30:16
