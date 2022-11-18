icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Nov, 2022 05:25
HomeBusiness News

Serbia boosts gas imports from Russia

The extra volumes will help the country shift away from coal-fired power
Serbia boosts gas imports from Russia
View of Stari Grad in Belgrade. ©  Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid

Serbia will receive an additional 2 million cubic meters of gas per day from Russia starting December 1, Dusan Bajatovic, the head of state energy provider Srbijagas, told RIA Novosti on Thursday.   

Russia is currently Serbia’s only provider of natural gas. Belgrade has already secured 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas annually, which covers 62% of the country’s demand, and is planning to book another 700 million cubic meters for the winter period.

Earlier this month, the head of the Gas Association of Serbia, Vojislav Vuletic, said that at the current consumption rate, the country would need about 4 billion cubic meters annually as it moves away from outdated coal-fired power plants. The country’s state-owned electric utility EBS is planning to construct new gas-fired stations in several cities, including Belgrade, Nis, and Novi Sad.  

READ MORE: Serbia will benefit from Turkish gas hub – official

Serbia, which receives supplies from Russia via the TurkStream pipeline, has also supported Moscow’s proposal to build a natural gas distribution hub in Türkiye, saying it would help Belgrade meet its growing energy demand.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Zelensky’s war
0:00
25:14
The high cost of food and fertilizers
0:00
23:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies