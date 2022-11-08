icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Nov, 2022 07:45
HomeBusiness News

Serbia will benefit from Turkish gas hub – official

Russian supplies via Türkiye would help Belgrade meet the growing energy demand, the head of Serbia’s gas association says
Serbia will benefit from Turkish gas hub – official
FILE PHOTO: Temple of St. Sava taken by a drone at dawn. ©  Getty Images / EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER

A proposed natural gas hub in Türkiye would provide Serbia’s new power stations with additional fuel and allow the country to boost its annual consumption to four billion cubic meters (bcm), Vojislav Vuletic, the head of the Gas Association of Serbia, told RIA Novosti on Monday.

“If the gas hub is established in Türkiye, it means new supplies and perhaps [new] pipelines [will be built] via Serbia, which is very useful,” he said.

Last week, Turkish presidential representative Ibrahim Kalin said the proposed hub would not only make Türkiye a transit country but could also serve as a platform for determining gas prices.

In late October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he had accepted a proposal from his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to create an international natural gas hub in Türkiye upon which numerous foreign countries would be able to rely in the future.

Both leaders have agreed to expedite the development of such a hub, which would enable Russia to redirect supplies away from the Nord Stream gas pipelines after they were seriously damaged in explosions in September.

READ MORE: Türkiye reveals decision on Russian gas hub plan

The Serbian power generation sector is moving away from coal-fired stations, as most of its units are outdated. These were built half a century ago and will soon be closed, according to Vuletic. The country’s state-owned electricity company EBS is planning to construct new gas-fired stations in Subotica, Novi Sad, Sremska Mitrovica, Belgrade, Kragujevac and Nis. This would require about 1.7 bcm annually, he said.

“With the current volume of consumption, we will need about four bcm annually,” Vuletic added.
Currently, Russia is Serbia’s only natural gas supplier.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
Gain of pain? Radhika Desai, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, University of Manitoba
0:00
30:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies