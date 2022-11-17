icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Nov, 2022 06:35
HomeBusiness News

Inflation in Italy highest since 1984

Consumer price growth was led by soaring energy and food costs, official data shows
Inflation in Italy highest since 1984
© Getty Images / Karl Weatherly

Italy’s domestic price index jumped 11.8% in October from a year earlier, the highest since March 1984, official statistics agency ISTAT reported on Wednesday.

The rate picked up from an 8.9% annual increase in September and rose 3.4% on the monthly basis. Meanwhile, EU-harmonized year-on-year price growth hit 12.6% in October, jumping from the prior month’s 9.4%.

The “wide speed-up of the growth” in inflation was mainly due to the prices of energy (from +44.5% in September to +71.1%) and food including alcohol (from +11.4% to +13.3%).

The report also showed that prices of grocery and unprocessed food increased by 1.8% on a monthly basis and by +12.6% on an annual basis (up from +10.9% in the previous month).

“Therefore, core inflation (excluding energy and unprocessed food) was +5.3% (up from +5.0% in the previous month) and inflation excluding energy was +5.9% (up from +5.5% in September),” ISTAT said.

READ MORE: Power costs in Italy going through the roof – data

Last month, the head of energy think tank Nomisma Energia, Davide Tabarelli, said that Italy, along with the rest of the EU, is experiencing an energy shock of unprecedented magnitude, as electricity prices have almost doubled. He anticipated that Italians should be ready for rationing during the coldest winter months, urging households to make use of alternative methods of heating, such as burning firewood and pellets, the prices of which were also up.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The high cost of food and fertilizers
0:00
23:1
CrossTalk: Europe’s decline
0:00
24:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies