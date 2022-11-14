icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Nov, 2022 13:17
HomeBusiness News

EU country sees record jump in food costs

Prices for groceries in Finland soared 15.7% in October compared to a year ago
EU country sees record jump in food costs
© Global Look Press / Zheng Huansong

Food inflation in Finland saw the biggest year-on-year increase of 15.7% last month, TASS reported on Monday, citing the latest data released by the country’s statistics center.

The price surge, which is reportedly the steepest since Finland joined the European Union 27 years ago, has been attributed to “a rise of prices for fertilizers and energy carriers caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.”

The EU is facing a sharp rise in energy prices and record inflation amid anti-Russia sanctions and a policy of abandoning Russian oil, natural gas, coal and other commodities. The situation is expected to lead to energy rationing and shortages across the entire region.

The biggest jump was recorded for flour, eggs, coffee and butter. Prices for flour saw an enormous increase of 46%, while prices for the other food products soared by more than 30%.

“Prices will continue to rise until the end of the year and at least in the first half of the next one,” said Jyrki Niemi, research professor at Natural Resources Institute Finland, as quoted by the agency.

READ MORE: Inflation pressure turns daily morning habit into expensive luxury — Eurostat

Two weeks ago, preliminary Eurostat data showed that in October inflation in Finland rose to 8.3%, marking the lowest rate among EU member states after Malta.

Last month, Eurostat reported that the price of coffee in the EU had seen an average year-on-year surge of nearly 17% with Finland leading the ranking. The jump in coffee prices in the country totaled 44% in the 12 months to August 2022.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?'
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?' FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?'
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Indo-Pacific Power Plays
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: Tactics vs. strategy
0:00
28:43
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies