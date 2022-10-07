icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Oct, 2022 07:30
HomeBusiness News

Inflation pressure turns daily morning habit into expensive luxury — Eurostat

The EU statistics office says prices of coffee, sugar and milk have surged
Inflation pressure turns daily morning habit into expensive luxury — Eurostat
© Getty Images / Kathrin Ziegler

The price of coffee in the EU saw an average year-on-year surge of 16.9% in August, the bloc’s statistics office reported on Thursday, adding that milk and sugar prices also rose. 

“Recent price rises might make this morning staple almost a luxury,” Eurostat said, explaining that the price of coffee in August 2021 was on average 0.5% higher than in the same period a year ago.

Fresh whole milk in August cost 24.3% more on average than a year before, while consumers paid 22.2% more for fresh low fat milk, the agency added.

Meanwhile, sugar saw the sharpest spike in August, with its average price soaring 33.4% from the same month of 2021, when growth amounted to 0.8%.

According to the agency, prices increased for these four items in all EU member states except Malta, where the price of fresh low fat milk was unchanged.

READ MORE: Global coffee prices about to soar – WSJ

Finland and Lithuania saw the most drastic changes in coffee prices, up 43.6% and 39.9% respectively, followed by Sweden and Estonia. Meanwhile, Poland saw the highest jump in sugar prices, which skyrocketed by 109.2% compared to August 2021.

Overall consumer price inflation in the Eurozone hit 9.1% in August, driven by energy and food prices. According to Eurostat's flash estimate, it reached a new record of 10% in September.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies