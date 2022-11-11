icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Nov, 2022 15:54
HomeBusiness News

Insurers demand clarity on Russian oil price cap – Reuters

With three weeks to go, they point to the unpublished details of the measure, the outlet reports
Insurers demand clarity on Russian oil price cap – Reuters
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv

Tankers risk being marooned at sea if the G7 leadership fails to clarify details of the upcoming price cap mechanism on Russian oil with insurers, senior industry executives told Reuters this week.

With just three weeks to go before the measure comes into force, the shipping industry has no clarity on how it will operate.

The Group of Seven leading economies – the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the UK and Japan – agreed in September to enforce a price ceiling on Russian oil in a bid to curb Moscow’s revenue from energy exports. Banking, insurance, and shipping firms will be banned from providing services to Russian companies that sell oil at a price above the set limit from December 5.

The clock is ticking but the question remains what happens if insurers find out that an oil cargo in transit at sea was actually sold above the price cap, the outlet asked. Experts fear, it could lead to the withdrawal of insurance cover and the customer would not accept the cargo.

“If the time is too short, I think everyone will have a Plan B to de-risk, terminate, stay away, not maybe conclude any new contracts until there is some clarity,” George Voloshin, Global Anti-Financial Crime Expert at the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) said.

READ MORE: Biden struggling to implement Russian oil price cap – Bloomberg

It’s also unclear for buyers and traders what to do in case insurance is pulled when the oil-laden tanker is already en route. Voloshin warned that “it will probably be quite messy” as there’s a great risk that an oil cargo potentially exposed to sanctions would be stranded near ports posing an environmental threat and causing a financial and logistical nuisance.

A European Commission official told Reuters that Brussels was aware that businesses were looking for details of their new obligations but said that the issue should be addressed at the G7 level.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Humiliating victory
0:00
24:32
The cost of energy prices is skyrocketing
0:00
20:0
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies