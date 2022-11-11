icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Nov, 2022 12:07
Global markets rally as China eases Covid restrictions

Oil prices also jumped on news of a possible end to Beijing’s stringent pandemic policy
Global markets rally as China eases Covid restrictions
A cargo plane coming in to land in Shandong province, China. ©  Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

European stocks and US index futures rallied on Friday, trading figures show, after China lifted some of its strict anti-Covid measures.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7% in early trading, having risen for a second day in a row, taking its weekly gain to 4.2%. The gains were led by consumer, commodity, and technology stocks.

US futures rose early on Friday, with the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq gaining between 0.5% and 0.9%.

In an apparent easing of its stringent zero-Covid rules, Beijing reduced quarantine time for international travelers from five to two days, and removed a major restriction on international flights, among other measures, according to Chinese state media.

READ MORE: American pundits have got it backwards about China

The announcement also drove oil prices up, with both benchmarks, WTI and Brent, jumping by about 3%.

The markets were also enthused by a drop in inflation in the US from 8.2% in September to 7.7% in October year-on-year, with some traders apparently hopeful of a possible easing of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. According to Bloomberg, however, those expectations may be misplaced as the central bank aims to bring inflation down to its target of 2%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

