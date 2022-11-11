icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Nov, 2022 05:30
HomeBusiness News

US consumer prices continue to soar

Small progress is seen in the slowing pace of inflation, which rose again last month, data shows
US consumer prices continue to soar
A man looks over the meat selection at a Tops Super Market October 27, 2022 in Greenville, New York. ©  Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

Consumer prices in the US surged once again in October, rising at the fastest annual pace since the 1980s, as inflation continues to expand across more sectors of the economy.

Ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report to be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, analysts expect the October CPI to rise 0.6% from September, up 0.4% from last month’s figure. The annual pace, however, is projected to slow to 7.9% from 8.2%, and a reported 40-year high of 9.1% in June. It would be the first time the yearly rate has fallen below 8% since February, according to media reports.

Overall inflation for goods, excluding food and energy, rose by 0.5% to an annual pace of 6.5%, lower than the 0.6% gain in September, and costs of services have sped up to a 6.7% annual pace from less than 4% at the end of 2021, driving wages up and adding to inflation pressures.

READ MORE: EU threatens to retaliate over Washington’s green initiative

Blerina Uruci, the chief US economist at T. Rowe Price, expects a decline in core inflation, but says that growing prices have undermined consumer demand. “Some of it is coming from goods prices because there’s a slowing in demand as we’ve seen in consumer spending recently. It’s some small progress that increased inflation can eat itself up in a way,” she said.

The CPI is a key report for the Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise interest rates by another half of a percentage point in December. Analysts expect the final rate may reach 5% next year and will be well above the targeted 4.6% predicted in September by Fed officials.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Humiliating victory
0:00
24:32
The cost of energy prices is skyrocketing
0:00
20:0
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies