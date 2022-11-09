icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Nov, 2022 16:49
HomeBusiness News

Eurozone inflation hits poorest most – data

They suffer disproportionately from skyrocketing prices, the ECB says
Eurozone inflation hits poorest most – data
©  Getty Images / Tom Werner

The lowest income households in the Eurozone are the most exposed to record inflation, as they have smaller financial cushions to cope with the cost of living crisis, according to European Central Bank (ECB) research published on Wednesday.

The poorest families are suffering disproportionally from price growth compared to rich households, mainly due to rising energy and food prices. According to the ECB, lower income households face a higher effective inflation rate than the richer ones and the gap is now the widest since 2006.

“Inflation in energy and food prices has major distributional effects across low and high-income households. Low-income households are more vulnerable to these price shifts, as they spend a higher proportion of their total consumption expenditure on essentials,” the researchers wrote.

READ MORE: UK food inflation soaring

Those who are well-off traditionally buy more expensive goods and branded items, so they can save money by choosing cheaper alternatives to their usual products. Less affluent households, however, usually stick to white-label products and can’t afford to save. To add to this, they have much smaller cushions to absorb the rising cost of living.

Researchers also criticized government measures to help cash-strapped families cope with soaring bills, pointing at more favorable conditions for the rich, while there is “scope for more effectively targeting” aid for the most vulnerable parts of society.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Escalation dial
0:00
24:42
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies