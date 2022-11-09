icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Senior official in Russian frontline region of Kherson dead
9 Nov, 2022 13:15
HomeBusiness News

UK food inflation soaring

British consumers face a £682 ($785) jump in their annual grocery bill, a market researcher says
UK food inflation soaring
© Getty Images / Peter Cade

UK food prices have spiked to the highest rate in fourteen years, London-based consulting company Kantar said in a study published on Tuesday. Britain’s grocery inflation hit 14.7% in October, according to the report.

“Yet again, we have a new record high figure for grocery price inflation and it’s too early right now to call the top,” Kantar said. “Consumers face a £682 ($785) jump in their annual grocery bill if they continue to buy the same items and just over a quarter of all households [27%] now say they’re struggling financially, which is double the proportion we recorded last November,” it added.

Kantar’s head of retail and consumer insight Fraser McKevitt pointed out that “Nine in ten of this group say higher food and drink prices are a major concern, second only to energy bills, so it’s clear just how much grocery inflation is hitting people’s wallets and adding to their domestic worries.” 

The report highlighted that grocery sales soared by 5.2% on a value basis in the twelve weeks to October 30 year-on-year. Sales of own-label goods, which are generally cheaper than branded goods, surged 10.3% over the four weeks to October 30, while sales of branded goods rose 0.4%. Sales of the very cheapest-value own-label ranges soared by a staggering 42%, as shoppers sought savings.

Kantar also reported that fewer people were stocking their cupboards for Christmas in October, instead preferring to wait until later in the year. “This time last year two million consumers had already bought their festive Christmas pudding. We’ve seen 32% fewer shoppers doing that this time around, suggesting people are not trying to spread the cost of their purchasing – at least not in October,” it said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

