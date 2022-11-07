icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Nov, 2022 15:45
HomeBusiness News

UK property market plunging – mortgage lender

Former prime minister Liz Truss’ mini-budget has pushed up borrowing costs, says Halifax
UK property market plunging – mortgage lender
© Getty Images / coldsnowstorm

British house prices fell in October at the fastest monthly rate since February 2021, a fresh sign of weakness in the real estate market that reflects the fallout from the former government’s economic plan, according to Halifax.

In a report on Monday, the mortgage lender said property prices had dropped 0.4% month-on-month, after a 0.1% fall in September. The average price has declined to £292,598 ($334,508).

Halifax indicated that the slowdown had been partly driven by the September 23 economic agenda of former prime minister Liz Truss, known as the mini-budget, which sent British financial markets into freefall and pushed up borrowing costs. The economic plan eventually resulted in the replacement of Truss by Rishi Sunak.

“While a post-pandemic slowdown was expected, there’s no doubt the housing market received a significant shock as a result of the mini-budget which saw a sudden acceleration in mortgage rate increases,” said director of Halifax Mortgages Kim Kinnaird.

Sunak and his chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, responded to the crisis by signaling likely tax hikes and government spending cuts. This, according to Halifax, could add to the downward pressure on house prices.

READ MORE: UK was ‘hours’ away from potential total meltdown – Bank of England

The lender, however, added that “while the pace of annual growth also continued to ease, to +8.3% compared to +9.8% in September, average prices remain near record highs.” 

According to the report, house prices have risen by more than £22,000 (over $25,000) on average in the past 12 months, and by almost £60,000 (+25.7%) over the past three years, which it described as “significant.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Is the world aligning with BRICS?
0:00
28:28
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: ‘Blank Check?’
0:00
26:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies