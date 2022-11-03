icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Nov, 2022 05:57
India to stay in Russian energy project

New Delhi will keep its stake in Sakhalin-1 to help boost the country’s energy security, the state oil and gas company’s chairman has said
India to stay in Russian energy project
©  vk.com / sakhalinoil

India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will notify the Russian government of its plans to retain its stake in the new entity that will manage the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in the Far East, the company’s chairman and managing director, Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, told the TASS news agency on Wednesday.

When asked about plans to inform Russia’s Cabinet of Ministers of ONGC’s participation in the project, he said that “it will definitely be done,” stressing the importance of joint projects with Russia.

India holds a 20% stake in the project through its overseas investment arm ONGC Videsh, along with Russia’s Rosneft (20%) and Japan’s Sodeco (30%).

Media reports had previously indicated that ONGC was seeking to retain its stake in the Russian operator of Sakhalin-1 and was even considering expanding it.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin disbanded Exxon Neftegaz, a regional subsidiary of US energy major ExxonMobil, as operator of the Sakhalin-1 and transferred the project and all of its assets and equipment to a new operator. The new Russian entity, managed by Rosneft subsidiary Sakhalinmorneftegaz-Shelf, will own investors' rights in the project.

ExxonMobil owned a 30% stake before announcing its exit from the project in October.

