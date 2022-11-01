icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Nov, 2022 06:05
India eyes more energy projects with Russia

Business groups are discussing options for future supplies, a leading expert confirms
©  Money SHARMA / AFP

India will continue to expand energy cooperation with Russia as it will help boost the country’s energy security, according to Nandan Unnikrishnan who is a Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation think tank in New Delhi.

He confirmed last week's statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that talks between Russian and Indian enterprises are underway, adding that they were looking at options for New Delhi’s participation in joint projects.

“Of course, India is interested [in joint projects]. This will help our country to safeguard not only energy security but also to train personnel in this area,” Unnikrishnan said.

India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is reportedly planning to keep its stake in Russia’s Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project and is considering expanding its share after US energy major ExxonMobil quit the project.

