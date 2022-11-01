Head of Ukrainian energy major quits – media

Yuri Vitrenko has reportedly resigned as CEO of Naftogaz as Ukraine struggles through a major energy crisis

The CEO of Ukraine’s state-run oil and gas company Naftogaz, Yuri Vitrenko, has resigned, Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday.

Vitrenko, who headed the company since April 2021, will be replaced by Aleksey Chernyshov, Ukraine’s minister for communities and territories development, unidentified people with knowledge of the matter told the media.

The appointment of Chernyshev was confirmed by Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, who said that the Ukrainian parliament is set to “discuss the personnel issue.”

In October, Vitrenko warned that Ukraine was facing its harshest winter ever, after Russian airstrikes destroyed “about 40% of the power generation plants.”

Ukraine has been experiencing regular blackouts since Moscow launched massive strikes on its energy facilities, including power stations, after it accused Kiev of terrorist attacks on Russian infrastructure, including the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the Crimean Bridge.

The executive has also said that the country may switch from natural gas to garbage and biomass for heating as early as next year, as it is more profitable for Naftogaz to launch projects for combined heating and power plants than to buy gas.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section