icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Nov, 2022 12:41
HomeBusiness News

Japanese may be asked to cut winter power use – media

The curbs could reportedly help avert blackouts
Japanese may be asked to cut winter power use – media
© Getty Images / Matteo Colombo

The Japanese government plans to call on households and businesses to save electricity when possible, starting from December, NHK broadcaster reported this week, citing an “unpredictable” power supply situation.

According to the report, Tokyo says utilities are likely to secure a reserve power supply capacity rate of 3%, the minimum needed for a stable supply nationwide. However, procurement costs of liquefied natural gas remain high. Officials are reportedly blaming Russia’s military operation in Ukraine for the higher costs.

“The government will endorse on Tuesday a request for households and businesses to save power between December and March, without going out of their way to do so,” NHK reported, noting that a similar request had been made in the summer, when demand for power surged as temperatures went up.

The media outlet quoted the authorities as saying that if all households manage to cut energy consumption by 1%, enough electricity could be saved to power 15,000 convenience stores for a day. “The government will ask that people layer their clothes indoors and switch off lights that are not in use.”

READ MORE: Japan calls out Russia over move to end LNG

Tokyo also believes that a 1% cut in electricity use by all offices would be enough to power some 100 thousand households, according to NHK. It reportedly plans to ask companies to reduce their use of lights and air conditioning when possible.

Russia accounts for around 10% of Japan’s LNG imports annually. The East Asian nation has drastically increased energy purchases from Moscow in recent months amid growing fears of a shortage, data shows.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand's revenge: What would happen if the West strikes Russia?
Dead Hand's revenge: What would happen if the West strikes Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand's revenge: What would happen if the West strikes Russia?
Dead Hand's revenge: What would happen if the West strikes Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Weary & warring? Sergey Karaganov, academic supervisor School of World Economics & Intl Relations, Higher School of Economics
0:00
30:16
CrossTalk: Change election?
0:00
25:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies