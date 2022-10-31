icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Oct, 2022 12:56
HomeBusiness News

EU urged to place export restrictions on China – Bloomberg

Washington reportedly wants Brussels to use the same tactic against Beijing that’s it’s using against Moscow
EU urged to place export restrictions on China – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Sasin Tipchai

US officials are discussing with European allies the possibility of tightening export restrictions in trade with China, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

The White House is urging the EU to apply the approach now being used against Russia, to China, with the same use of trans-Atlantic information sharing and enforcement coordination, according to the sources who asked to remain anonymous. 

This comes as US and EU officials negotiate the agenda for their next high-level trade forum, scheduled for early December. 

Brussels is reportedly not inclined to treat China the same way as Russia, the sources said, adding that EU officials view the circumstances as different. 

Several EU member states are reportedly wary of Washington’s efforts to turn the December forum into an anti-China gathering, and instead prefer to focus on a positive bilateral agenda. However, there may be room to look at goods that could be used by Beijing to boost its military capability, the sources added.

READ MORE: US and China discuss bilateral rivalry

It is still unclear if the topic will come up when US Trade Representative Katherine Tai meets EU trade ministers, who are in Prague for an informal meeting, on Monday.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Critiquing the West
0:00
26:35
Free to be chained? Harley Schlanger, vice president of the Schiller Institute
0:00
29:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies