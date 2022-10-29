icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia suspends its participation in grain deal
29 Oct, 2022 14:30
HomeBusiness News

Poll reveals Germans’ biggest concern

Every second citizen in the country is worried about surging prices, a McKinsey survey shows
Poll reveals Germans’ biggest concern
© Getty Images / Guido Mieth

More than 57% of Germans consider rising inflation to be the greatest threat to their wellbeing, according to the latest poll carried out by McKinsey. The figure is up from 48% reported by the consulting firm in June. 

The survey of more than 1,000 respondents also revealed that two-thirds of respondents are currently preparing for further price increases.

According to the poll, 18% see the Ukraine crisis as the top threat, while 6% and 3%, respectively, rank climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic as the biggest concern.

Over 60% of those surveyed said they were consciously saving energy at home, and around 16% have already canceled a holiday. 

The poll also revealed that more than half of respondents are planning to do less Christmas shopping. Meanwhile, 12% would like to get by without spending money during the holiday season this year.

“There’s a lot going on: Four out of five people in Germany are currently consciously changing their shopping behavior in view of the new reality they perceive and feel on the account,” McKinsey expert Marcus Jacob said of the results.

READ MORE: German producers warn of food shortages – Welt

Overall, according to the survey, Germans are noticeably more pessimistic about the future than people in France, Britain, Italy or Spain, with almost every second respondent expecting the current crisis to have long-lasting effects on the economy or even a long recession.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Time to talk?
0:00
24:34
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies