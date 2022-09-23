icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Sep, 2022 17:00
HomeBusiness News

German producers warn of food shortages – Welt

Manufacturers of both frozen and fresh products say they cannot cope with soaring energy costs
German producers warn of food shortages – Welt
© Getty Images / picture alliance

Germany’s frozen and fresh food producers have warned that rising energy prices may soon force them to stop operations, according to Die Welt.

“There are significant supply gaps in the daily food supply for people in Germany. The situation is more than serious,” an open letter from the industry said.

“Companies now fear that production lines will soon come to a standstill and that refrigerated logistics centers for food distribution will be closed. Some are even preparing for possible insolvency.”

The letter was initiated by the German Frozen Food Institute and the Association of German Cold Storage and Logistics Companies, and signed by five other industry groups. It was addressed to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck and Federal Minister for Food Cem Ozdemir.

According to the authors of the letter, the financial standing of food producers is deteriorating every day, which could soon result in a wave of bankruptcies in the industry. They warn that government intervention is needed to salvage the situation. In particular, they are calling for financial support for energy-intensive medium-sized producers in the deep-freeze chain.

READ MORE: Sharp rise in Russian food exports reported

“The food industry is currently experiencing the worst crisis since the end of the Second World War… It's a minute to twelve. Act now – otherwise the refrigerators and freezers of the German population will soon be empty,” the letter urges.

Germany, along with the broader EU, is facing a sharp rise in energy prices and a record inflation surge amid intensifying anti-Russian sanctions and a policy of abandoning Russian fuel.

The situation could also soon lead to energy rationing and shortages. The frozen food industry is particularly susceptible to energy supply problems, due to its strong reliance on electricity for freezers.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Shrinking Ukraine
0:00
24:45
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies