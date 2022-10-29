icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Oct, 2022 12:12
World’s largest sugar producer extends export restrictions – media

India introduced curbs in May to tackle a surge in domestic prices
India, the world’s biggest sugar producer, has extended a ban on exports of the product by a further year until October 2023, Reuters reported, citing a government notification.

“Restriction on export of sugar (raw, refined, and white sugar) is extended beyond October 31, 2022 till October 31, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Other conditions will remain unchanged,” a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced on Friday.

In May, New Delhi restricted exports of sugar through the end of the current month to tackle the rise in domestic prices that followed record-high exports of the sweetener. The restrictive measure, which had been imposed for the first time in six years, capped exports at 10 million tons. 

India’s sugar exports reportedly surged 57% to 8.6 million tons until May of the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year ending September.

Earlier this month, the government and industry officials said India, the second biggest exporter behind Brazil, was expected to produce a record sugar crop in 2022, which could allow the nation to export up to eight million tons.

After diverting nearly 4.5 million tons of sugar for ethanol production, India is expected to manufacture some 36.5 million tons of the commodity in the 2022-23 season, up 2% from the previous season.

