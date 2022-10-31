icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Oct, 2022 06:09
Germany’s inflation worse than expected

A preliminary forecast points to a double-digit level for the second straight month
Germany’s inflation worse than expected
©  Getty Images/Joos Mind

Inflation in Germany is expected to peak at 10.4% in October, according to preliminary figures released by the country’s national statistics authority.

October looks to be the second consecutive month when the EU’s economic powerhouse will see inflation hit double digits. The rate picked up from 10.0% in September and is above the expected 10.1%, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on its website.

Energy prices were 43.0% higher in October 2022 than this time last year, and there was also an “above average” increase in food prices by 20.3%, Destatis adds.

The agency will release its final figures for this month on November 11.

Consumer prices have been on the rise across the EU, with the bloc’s overall inflation rate climbing to almost 11% in September, driven by soaring energy and food costs.

