icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Oct, 2022 07:32
HomeBusiness News

Canada to invest in nuclear energy

Almost $1 billion will fund the construction of the country’s first small modular reactor
Canada to invest in nuclear energy
© Getty Images / Francis DEMANGE

Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has reached a deal with a major generating company to provide $970 million to fund the construction of the country’s first small modular reactor (SMR). The announcement was made by Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson on Tuesday.

We are doing this because nuclear energy – as a non-emitting source of energy – is critical to the achievement of Canada's and the world's climate goals…

Nuclear power is one source that can help in reaching our climate targets while addressing growing future demand,” Wilkinson said about the deal, as cited by Reuters.

Canada intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, and views SMR technology as a key part of this aim.

The funding for the project will come in the form of a low-interest loan from the CIB, which will go toward the preparatory work, including project design and site preparation, Wilkinson added.

The reactor itself will be designed by GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy and is expected to supply electricity to about 300,000 homes, according to Ontario Power Generation, the recipient of the loan for the project. It says it expects the project to be completed by 2030, while site preparation will start later this year.

US nuclear industry has a Russia problem – Reuters READ MORE: US nuclear industry has a Russia problem – Reuters

SMRs are nuclear reactors that are smaller than traditional nuclear power plants. Unlike the latter, SMRs can be constructed in factories and then transported to be assembled on a site about the size of two soccer fields.

The size of these reactors does not reduce their efficiency, however. Each SMR is reportedly capable of producing enough energy to power about one million homes – the same as produced by 150 onshore wind turbines.

According to the World Nuclear Association, 15% of Canada’s energy currently comes from nuclear power plants.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Time to talk?
0:00
24:34
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies