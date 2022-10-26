icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin oversees retaliatory nuclear strike drills
26 Oct, 2022 08:49
HomeBusiness News

Zara finds way to stay in Russia

The Spanish owner will sell the business to a Lebanese firm
Zara finds way to stay in Russia
© Getty Images / Oleg Nikishin

Spanish clothing conglomerate Inditex, which owns clothing brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Oysho, Bershka, and Stradivarius, has reached a preliminary agreement to sell its Russian business.

Inditex has reached an initial agreement for the sale of its business in the Russian Federation to Daher group… The terms of the transaction, subject to government approval, will enable the preservation of a substantial number of jobs generated by Inditex Group in Russia, as it includes the transfer of most of the lease contracts related to stores,” Inditex said in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

Sources say that Daher Group already owns the rights to franchise Zara and Massimo Dutti for the Middle East.

Inditex suspended Russian operations on March 5, and the deal with Daher would mean the company would exit the country completely. However, the company hinted that its brands might still return to Russia via a “potential collaboration through a franchise agreement” with Daher.

Tally of major brands which quit Russia revealed READ MORE: Tally of major brands which quit Russia revealed

Earlier, Forbes reported, citing company sources, that four Inditex brands, Zara, Pull&Bear, Bershka, and Stradivarius, would return to Russia next spring under new names.

Inditex closed its stores in Russia shortly after the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Prior to that, more than 500 stores of different brands of the Spanish holding were operating in the country, bringing it about 8.5% of global profits. Inditex’s losses in the event of a complete withdrawal from the Russian market were estimated at $300 million.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to?
Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to?
Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies