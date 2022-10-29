Nearly half of Brits struggle to pay bills – ONS

Renters, people with disabilities, and those with lower incomes are hardest hit, an official statistics report says

Almost a half of UK adults are struggling to pay their energy bills, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a report published earlier this week.

According to the publication, 45% of respondents who pay bills said they found it “very or somewhat difficult” to afford them, and around 30% of people paying rent or mortgages also said they have had difficulties.

The figures vary among different population groups. For instance, more than half of people with disabilities (55%) find it difficult to afford their energy bills, and 36% have problems paying for housing.

Renters and people with lower incomes face more difficulties with their bills than others. About 60% of those who do not own a home said they struggle to pay their energy bills, compared with 43% of homeowners.

Half of those with a personal income of less than £20,000 ($22,620) per year have trouble paying their energy bills, while only 23% of those earning £50,000 or more reported the same problem.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section