icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Oct, 2022 12:37
HomeBusiness News

UK economic outlook slashed to ‘negative’

Ratings agency Moody's cited inflation and London’s unpredictable policymaking for the downgrade
UK economic outlook slashed to ‘negative’
A wide cityscape of the Tower of London (far right) and the City of London, the capital's financial district, under a darkening sky in London, England.

The UK government's rating outlook was cut to “negative” from “stable” on Friday by Moody's ratings agency.

In a statement, the agency pointed to the “heightened unpredictability in policymaking amid a volatile domestic political landscape, which challenges the UK's ability to manage the shock arising from weaker growth prospects and high inflation”. 

Moody’s reassessment follows the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday after just six weeks in office. Her cabinet had pledged huge tax cuts without explaining how they would be funded, leading to a spike in government borrowing costs. The new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, reversed most of the tax cuts, but according to Moody’s, there is still a “risk of a sustained weakening in policy credibility”. 

Friday’s “negative” outlook assessment does not mean the UK's credit rating has been downgraded, but indicates that it could be downgraded later on. An outlook period typically lasts 12-18 months, Moody’s says.

Two other ratings agencies, S&P and Fitch, also earlier lowered the UK’s outlook to negative.

READ MORE: UK inflation could surge to 15% – Bloomberg

Britain is grappling with a cost of living crisis, with inflation in September rising 10.1% year-on-year, according to estimates published earlier this week by the Office for National Statistics. The latest figure matches the 40-year high in the British consumer price index, reached in July.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine.
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine. FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine.
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine. FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine failing
0:00
24:31
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies