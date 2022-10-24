icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Oct, 2022 12:26
HomeBusiness News

European gas prices drop

The spot price has reached a four-month low, but it remains much higher than last year
European gas prices drop
© Getty Images / Construction Photography/Avalon / Contributor

The price of gas in Europe fell below $1,000 per thousand cubic meters during Monday trading for the first time since June 14, according to data from the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

However, prices remain three times higher than last year.

The price of gas futures for November delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands declined to around $990 per thousand cubic meters, marking a 14% drop for the day.

Analysts say that natural gas prices continued October’s downward trend amid positive reports about the EU’s storage levels. The experts however do not exclude the possibility of a new surge in prices. According to them, unusually cold months could again reignite fears of supply shocks.

Concerns about winter supplies have been gripping the EU for months, spurring efforts to hoard fuel. According to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), reserves are now almost full and above the five-year average.

READ MORE: EU says its gas reserves are ready for winter. But there's a catch

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported last week that despite having ample stock, EU member states appear to have little control over the bloc’s fuel. The media outlet indicated, citing its data, that only about 10% of the gas in storage facilities from Italy to the Netherlands is under the direct control of public officials through national strategic reserves. The rest is reportedly in the hands of international trading companies, energy utilities, and industrial groups. Those firms are free to sell to the highest bidder, even if it’s in another country, while their main interest is maximizing their profit margins.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Geopolitical shift
0:00
26:25
Heading South? Sanjaya Baru, distinguished fellow at the United Service Institution of India
0:00
29:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies