icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Oct, 2022 14:57
HomeBusiness News

Central bank of G20 host rails against US dollar – media

The regulator wants to reduce reliance of the Indonesian financial markets on the greenback
Central bank of G20 host rails against US dollar – media
©  Getty Images / Daniel Grizelj

Indonesia’s central bank has spoken out against the use of the US dollar in export-import transactions, and called for a switch to local currencies in international payments to reduce dependence on the greenback, news portal Tempo.co reported on Friday.

Most of Indonesia’s international trade transactions are conducted in foreign currencies, predominantly the dollar, according to Nugroho Joko Prastowo, head of Bank Indonesia’s Solo Representative Office, as cited by local media.

“90% of export-import settlements are in US dollars, when in fact the value of Indonesia's direct exports to the US is only 10%, and the value of US imports is only 5%,” the official told journalists after opening a session on 'Utilizing Local Currency Settlement (LCS) to Increase Export-Import Efficiency of the Greater Solo Region’.

He said transactions in foreign currencies incur conversion costs, and when they are in US dollars, “the conversion fee is doubled,” suggesting that a system of bilateral payments in local currency could solve the problem.

The official said four countries have agreed to utilize LCS with Indonesia so far, namely China, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia. 

READ MORE: Beijing orders state banks to get ready for massive dollar dump – Reuters

“Singapore has been plotted, although it has not been fully implemented, and soon the Philippines. Currently, the implementation of LCS with Saudi Arabia is also being explored,” he said.

Indonesia will be hosting the G20 international forum, bringing together 19 countries and the European Union, on November 15-16 on the island of Bali. Indonesia currently holds the presidency of the group of leading economies.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s war
0:00
24:40
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies