icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Oct, 2022 06:23
HomeBusiness News

UK on brink of gas supply emergency – regulator

Ofgem expects shortages in the country this winter
UK on brink of gas supply emergency – regulator
© Getty Images / zoranm

The UK may enter a gas supply emergency due to shortages this winter, according to energy regulator Ofgem.

Britain reportedly relies on gas-fired power plants for about 40% of its electricity supply, while roughly 8 in 10 UK households use gas to heat their homes. In case of a supply emergency, some gas-fired power plants and other big gas users might be cut off and have to halt operations. They would then face imbalance charges which could result in insolvency, both SSE and Ofgem warned. According to a recent report from The Guardian, around 30 energy suppliers have already collapsed over the past several months.

Due to the war in Ukraine and gas shortages in Europe, there is a significant risk that gas shortages could occur during the winter 2022/23 in Great Britain. As a result, there is a possibility that GB could enter into a Gas Supply Emergency,” Ofgem said in a letter responding to a request by energy generator SSE that the regulator should address the risk of possible insolvencies. The letter was first made public by The Times.

Even if such an emergency does not occur, the risk that it could occur is likely to force generators to reduce their forward and day ahead trading, reducing liquidity in electricity markets, and raising costs for electricity consumers,” SSE stated in its request.

Brits burn energy bills to protest soaring prices (VIDEOS) READ MORE: Brits burn energy bills to protest soaring prices (VIDEOS)

The UK’s energy market is connected to those of continental Europe and usually relies on gas and electricity imports through undersea pipelines and cables from the EU and Norway if shortfalls occur. However, recent events which caused Russia to stop supplying gas to the EU via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline heighten fears of supply shortages.

Some industry experts say shortages are unlikely, but warn that prices may spike further in the coming months. According to the latest Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy data, average UK electricity prices in 2021 were £18.9 per kilowatt-hour, but by the end of 2022, they are estimated to jump to £34.0/kWh.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
All or nothing? Sourabh Gupta, Senior Fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies
0:00
30:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies