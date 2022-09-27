icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Sep, 2022 13:28
HomeBusiness News

China makes Russian energy pledge

Beijing aims to pursue its policy of open trade, the Vice Commerce Minister says
China makes Russian energy pledge
© Global Look Press / Xinhua

China is not planning to end its policy of open trade, and aims to continue purchasing goods from across the world, including Russian oil and gas, TASS reports on Tuesday citing China’s Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen.

“You want me to comment on several projected trends at once,” Wang said, responding to a question from a Western journalist about China's plans to buy energy from Russia and to sell its own produce to the EU and the US.

“As for China, we will carry the banner of free trade high and will firmly adhere to the policy of openness,” the top official said, adding that Beijing “welcomes supplies of goods and services from other countries.”

According to data from the General Administration of Customs, China’s spending on Russian energy reached a record high of $8.3 billion in August, with a year-on-year increase of 68%.

Chinese imports of Russian coal hit five-year high READ MORE: Chinese imports of Russian coal hit five-year high

Wang said that Beijing is planning to provide even more favorable opportunities for foreign companies intending to enter the Chinese market. 

He highlighted the latest forecast by the World Trade Organization that projects global GDP to decline by 5% in the long term in the event of a split in the world economy.

“The negative impact of the decline will be more dramatic than the consequences of the financial crisis of 2008,” Wang warned, adding that foreign trade should be an important stimulus to economic growth under the current international circumstances.

“I believe that we must abandon protectionist measures in trade and investment. Barriers  in those spheres need to be reduced,” he added.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Self-determination
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies