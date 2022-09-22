icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Sep, 2022 12:23
HomeBusiness News

UK lifts ban on fracking

The controversial process was suspended in 2019 due to environmental concerns
UK lifts ban on fracking
An aerial view of the Cuadrilla shale gas extraction (fracking) site at Preston New Road, near Blackpool on September 16, 2019 in Preston, England. ©  Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Britain lifted a moratorium on fracking for shale gas on Thursday, citing the country’s energy needs.

Announcing the end of the ban, Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said that “strengthening our energy security is an absolute priority” and that the UK has to “realize any potential sources of domestic gas.”

Fracking, or extracting shale gas from rocks by breaking them up, was banned in 2019 due to concerns that it could trigger earthquakes. More than 120 tremors were recorded that year at a fracking site in Lancashire, although most were too weak to be felt. The largest tremor caused by fracking, magnitude 2.3, occurred in 2011 in Blackpool, where residents reported being woken up in the night.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said earlier this month that fracking would be allowed in places where it is supported by the local communities.

British zoos face closure amid energy crisis READ MORE: British zoos face closure amid energy crisis

The lifting of the ban comes after the British Geological Survey (BGS) released a report saying that since little fracking has taken place in the UK, it “remains challenging” to estimate the seismic impact.

Energy prices have soared in the UK and the rest of Europe amid the severe reduction in the flow of energy from Russia, and countries scrambling to secure alternative supplies.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies