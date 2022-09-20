icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Sep, 2022 14:17
HomeBusiness News

Russian nickel giant plans bond issue — media

Norilsk Nickel will reportedly issue ruble and dollar bonds as soon as October
Russian nickel giant plans bond issue — media
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov

Russian mining giant Nornickel is planning to offer bids for two tranches of bonds worth 25 billion rubles ($415 million), RIA Novosti reported on Monday, citing an unnamed source in the financial market.

The company will reportedly issue ruble and dollar bonds with a 4.5% maturing in 2025-2027. The value of the dollar obligations has not been disclosed.

Gazprombank, Moscow Credit Bank, BK Region and Russian Agricultural Bank will reportedly perform as book-runners of the issue which may take place in September-October.

Earlier this week, Nornickel’s largest shareholder Vladimir Potanin announced plans to increase the equity holdings of employees and other individuals to collectively comprise 25% of the company, up from 10% currently.

According to Potanin, the change would be included in a 10-year program that would begin in 2023, and would involve digital financial assets and lock-up periods.

READ MORE: Russia’s richest man unveils employee share-ownership scheme

The world's top palladium and refined nickel producer, Nornickel currently employs 72,000 people.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘German question’
0:00
25:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies