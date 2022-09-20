Russian nickel giant plans bond issue — media
Russian mining giant Nornickel is planning to offer bids for two tranches of bonds worth 25 billion rubles ($415 million), RIA Novosti reported on Monday, citing an unnamed source in the financial market.
The company will reportedly issue ruble and dollar bonds with a 4.5% maturing in 2025-2027. The value of the dollar obligations has not been disclosed.
Gazprombank, Moscow Credit Bank, BK Region and Russian Agricultural Bank will reportedly perform as book-runners of the issue which may take place in September-October.
Earlier this week, Nornickel’s largest shareholder Vladimir Potanin announced plans to increase the equity holdings of employees and other individuals to collectively comprise 25% of the company, up from 10% currently.
According to Potanin, the change would be included in a 10-year program that would begin in 2023, and would involve digital financial assets and lock-up periods.
The world's top palladium and refined nickel producer, Nornickel currently employs 72,000 people.
