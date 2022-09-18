icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Sep, 2022 10:04
HomeBusiness News

Russia’s richest man unveils employee share-ownership scheme

Nornickel’s top shareholder says the mining giant is to raise its staff’s stake
Russia’s richest man unveils employee share-ownership scheme
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich

Russian mining giant Nornickel is planning to raise the equity holdings of individuals, including its employees, to 25% of the company from the current 10%, the company’s largest shareholder –and Russia’s richest man, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index– Vladimir Potanin, said on Saturday.

When Norilsk Nickel was privatized, about 25% of shares were owned by employees… I would like to restore some historical justice and make sure that 25% of Nornickel’s shares are returned to the people, including employees.

Part of that will be by endowing our employees with Norilsk Nickel shares in digital form. Part of it will be to support the trend in the market so that people buy them, so that they will be more affordable,” he said, in an interview with news outlet RBC.

Nornickel is the world’s largest palladium and refined nickel producer, currently employing some 80,000 people. Potanin said the equity change would be included in the company’s ten-year corporate program, dubbed “Digital Investor,” which kicks off in 2023. The terms under which Nornickel’s employees will be able to receive shares under the program are currently being finalized.

READ MORE: Russian oil major boosts profits despite sanctions

Potanin’s holding, Interros, owns 36% of Nornickel. Earlier this week, he announced that Interros would transfer up to 50% of its Rosbank shares to his charitable foundation and up to 10% to a motivation program for the bank’s employees. Interros said then that the mission of the holding was “people's capitalism” aiming to turn the companies’ employees into their beneficiaries, which, according to Potanin, will also be the goal of the change in Nornickel.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow FEATURE
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors?
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors? FEATURE
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow FEATURE
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors?
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors? FEATURE
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Caught in the middle? Maya Mirchandani, Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation
0:00
29:25
CrossTalk: NATO’s war on Russia
0:00
24:56
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies