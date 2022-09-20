icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Sep, 2022 09:47
Russia to shut China gas pipeline

The Power of Siberia route is set to undergo routine maintenance
Russia to shut China gas pipeline
Welding of first joint at Power of Siberia gas pipeline. ©  gazprom.com

Russia is set to temporarily halt the operation of a major gas pipeline to China, energy giant Gazprom announced on Tuesday.

The Power of Siberia pipeline will undergo routine maintenance between September 22 and September 29, the company said in a statement released via its Telegram channel. The route closes for inspection twice a year, in the spring and in the autumn, in line with a contract between Gazprom and China’s energy company CNPC, the statement explained.

The two energy majors signed a 30-year contract for gas supplies via the Power of Siberia in 2014, with the $400 billion agreement becoming Gazprom’s biggest deal ever.

Deliveries along the 3,000km (1,864-mile) cross-border pipeline started in 2019. The so-called eastern route’s capacity is 61 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Moscow unveils details of new gas pipeline to China READ MORE: Moscow unveils details of new gas pipeline to China

Russia and China are planning another major gas route, with Gazprom currently finalizing construction details for the Soyuz Vostok project, Vladimir Putin said last week at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

The Soyuz Vostok, which will carry natural gas to China through Mongolia, is part of the larger Power of Siberia 2 pipeline. It will be able to bring up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas to China annually, according to Gazprom.

