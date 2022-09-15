icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Sep, 2022 16:59
HomeBusiness News

Moscow unveils details of new gas pipeline to China

The Soyuz Vostok project is expected to deliver 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually
Moscow unveils details of new gas pipeline to China
© Getty Images / FabioFilzi

Gazprom is finalizing construction details of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline project with its Chinese and Mongolian partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. He held talks there with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

According to the Russian president, Moscow is ready to develop cooperation with Beijing and Ulaanbaatar in the energy sector, including the possibility of increasing cross-border electricity supplies to the two countries.

“For this year, we predict 20% growth of energy transfers from Russia to your countries, dear friends, of up to 5.2 billion kilowatts,” Putin said.

Designed to carry natural gas to China via Mongolia, the Soyuz Vostok pipeline is part of the larger Power of Siberia 2 pipeline. It will be able to bring up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas to China annually, according to Gazprom.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies