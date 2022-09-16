icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Sep, 2022 16:57
HomeBusiness News

Schedule for testing digital ruble announced

The Russian digital currency could be used in test mode transactions next year, according to the central bank
Schedule for testing digital ruble announced
© Getty Images / Alexander Nedviga / 500px

The Bank of Russia (CBR) plans to start testing the digital ruble in transactions with real clients starting in April, CBR Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference on Friday.

“We are now testing the digital ruble with fifteen banks, this is really a test mode on how to open wallets on the digital ruble platform, how to make transfers between customers, how to pay for goods and services, including via QR codes,” she explained, adding that test mode transactions with real clients but in limited volumes could gradually be launched on April 1, 2023.

Nabiullina noted that despite some technological issues, “it is very important for us that there is trust in this new form of digital ruble, all cybersecurity issues have been resolved so that it is seamless, convenient for people and comfortable.” 

The concept of a national digital currency was unveiled by the CBR in late 2020. The new form of money is expected to coexist with cash and non-cash rubles. Unlike virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, the digital ruble is projected to pose minimal risk, as it will be issued by the state monetary regulator and backed by traditional money.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors?
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors? FEATURE
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors?
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors? FEATURE
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s war on Russia
0:00
24:56
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies