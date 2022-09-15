icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Sep, 2022 11:58
HomeBusiness News

Russia-Iran trade expanding – Putin

Economic cooperation between the two nations has been growing amid Western sanctions
Russia-Iran trade expanding – Putin
© Getty Images / Lukas Bischoff / EyeEm

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that the volume of trade between Moscow and Tehran had grown 81% in annual terms last year and by another 30% from January to May of this year.

Putin, who held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, said that “relations between Russia and Iran are developing along all the vectors that have been formed for many previous years.” He added that about 80 representatives of Russian companies will go to Iran next week on a business mission.

Cooperation between the two countries started rapidly expanding amid the Western sanctions against Moscow. Since the start of the year, they have reached a number of agreements, including for barter supplies of Iranian turbines, spare parts, and aircraft equipment, and also for the joint construction of gas pipelines and field development, as well as for visa-free travel for tourist groups from Russia.

Russia’s exports to Iran in 2021 totaled $3.07 billion, while imports from the country amounted to $972 million, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies