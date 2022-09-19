Seven in ten Americans say economy is in bad shape – survey

Around 72% believe the country is headed in the wrong direction

The vast majority of Americans are dissatisfied with the state of the economy, a poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows.

According to the findings, around 29% of US adults say the economy is in good shape, and 71% say it is ‘doing poorly’. The pollsters also revealed that only 27% of Americans are content with the economic and political course taken by the administration of President Joe Biden, while 72% say things are going in the wrong direction.

“President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist,” the researchers noted, commenting on the survey results.

Only 38% approve of Biden’s economic leadership, while 53% disapprove of the way he has dealt with raging inflation.

According to the polls, the vast majority of Americans are concerned about domestic problems rather than foreign policy issues. The top five concerns are the inflation rate, which jumped to 8.3% in August, the state of the economy and jobs, gun control, the abortion rate, and soaring gasoline prices.

The poll was conducted among 1,054 adults on September 9-12 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based panel, which is designed to be representative of the US population.

