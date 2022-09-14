icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2022 12:29
HomeBusiness News

Global stocks tumble on US inflation fears

This follows Wall Street’s plunge over a worse-than-expected US Consumer Price Index report for August
Global stocks tumble on US inflation fears
© Getty Images / jcrosemann

Major stock markets across Europe and Asia nosedived on Wednesday, a day after a report showing stubbornly high price growth in the US prompted a selloff on Wall Street.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% by 10:50 GMT, extending losses from the previous day. Food and beverage stocks were the hardest hit, shedding 1.3%.

Germany’s DAX dropped 0.47%, while France’s CAC 40 was down by 0.33%. The FTSE 100 index in London was trading 0.85% lower.

US stocks tanked on Tuesday, logging their worst day since June 2020, after a key August inflation report came in hotter than expected, hurting investor optimism for cooling prices and a less aggressive Federal Reserve. The US Consumer Price Index, which covers key goods and services, jumped 0.1% from July, versus economists’ projections of a 0.1% drop. Annual inflation eased for the second straight month but also remained stubbornly high, with prices up 8.3% year-on-year.

The lackluster US inflation data caught markets in Asia “completely off guard” as well, according to the regional head of Asia-Pacific research at ING, Robert Carnell, as quoted by CNBC.

Japan’s Nikkei sank 2.78% on Wednesday, while South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.56%. Chinese markets were also down, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index sliding 0.8% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng losing 2.5%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies