icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Sep, 2022 11:02
HomeBusiness News

Russian LNG exports to Japan skyrocket

Supplies more than tripled last month
Russian LNG exports to Japan skyrocket
© Sputnik / Vladimir Mikhaylov

Tokyo significantly increased purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia in August, according to trade statistics released by the Japanese Finance Ministry this week.

According to the data, Russian LNG supplies to Japan grew by 211.2% in quantity compared to August 2021. In terms of value, imports of Russian LNG soared by more than 380%.

In contrast, purchases of Russian oil in August dropped by 20.3% year-on-year in terms of quantity and by 54.1% with regard to value. Japan also bought less Russian coal (32.6% drop), but the cost was 120% more than last year.

Japan’s exports to Russia also grew last month, with shipments of computers increasing 107.1%, and computer parts, 161.6%. However, due to sanctions, supplies of semiconductors to Russia ceased earlier this year. Export of buses and trucks to Russia dropped, while the export of cars increased by 5.8%.

Japan has supported the response of the US and EU to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, imposing sanctions on Russian individuals, companies, the banking sector, and over 300 export and import items. However, Tokyo has been reluctant to jeopardize its energy supply, and recently urged its companies to keep their shares in Russian oil and gas projects to ensure further access to supplies.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies