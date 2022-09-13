icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Sep, 2022 17:38
Business News

Twitter doubles down on Musk sale

Shareholders vote in favor of $44 billion takeover, even as Elon Musk seeks to cancel it
©  Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitter’s shareholders voted on Tuesday to greenlight the $44 billion takeover by Elon Musk, while a former employee testified before the US Senate about potential security and privacy vulnerabilities. The Tesla and SpaceX founder cited revelations by Peiter Zatko in a letter seeking to cancel the purchase, which Twitter initially opposed but now insists on.

Musk’s letter on Friday claimed that a purported $7.75 million severance payment to Zatko – who was Twitter’s head of security – violated a provision of the acquisition contract. On Monday, the company called his argument “invalid and wrongful.”

Twitter’s stock stood at almost $41 per share on Tuesday, nearly a quarter below the $54.20 purchase price in the original deal.

The electric car and space magnate first offered to buy Twitter in April, calling the company’s policies hostile to free speech. After weeks of objections and pushback, Twitter came around in May – only for Musk to get cold feet as the stock price took a dive. 

Musk’s attorneys have sent three letters to Twitter in an effort to terminate the acquisition, saying the company misled him about the number of bots and fake accounts, and refused to turn over information it promised to disclose. Twitter responded by counter-suing Musk to force the sale.

