Catastrophic market collapse coming – Robert Kiyosaki

Famed writer and economist Robert Kiyosaki has warned investors of an approaching huge stock market disruption, advising to buy cryptocurrencies before they usurp the US dollar and transform the entire financial system.

“I predict the biggest crash in world history is coming,” the author of the best-selling book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ told his followers in an email on Sunday.

Kiyosaki projected a lengthy downturn, noting however that bear markets are the best times for investors to snag bargains and score big returns. He also stated that the US dollar would crash the existing economic system, leading to mainstream acceptance of crypto, as it isn't controlled by the government.

“It's not enough to WANT to get into crypto,” the finance guru wrote, adding “Now is the time you NEED to get into crypto, before the biggest economic crash in history.”

In May, Kiyosaki described the most popular crypto as worthless, saying on his radio show “I trade bitcoin. But I don't think it has any value. I just play the game.”

