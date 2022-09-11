icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Sep, 2022 15:13
HomeBusiness News

Eiffel Tower to contribute to battle against energy crisis

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will reportedly insist on reducing illumination hours at the city landmark
Eiffel Tower to contribute to battle against energy crisis
© Getty Images / Ajay Panigrahi / EyeEm

The mayor of Paris is expected to curb the use of lighting at the Eiffel Tower as part of the French capital’s energy saving measures, amid soaring fuel costs and an EU-wide cost of living crisis. 

Mayor Anne Hidalgo will present her plan for cutting energy consumption early next week, French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche reported on Saturday.

The package reportedly includes switching off the 336 projectors that give the pre-eminent symbol of Paris and of France its landmark golden glow at night, 75 minutes earlier than usual. The 330-meter-high tower is expected to go dark at 11:45 pm local time (10:45 GMT), when the last visitors leave.

“The measure, which will be announced on Tuesday, is of mostly symbolic value. We are going to significantly reduce the lighting time of the tower without affecting its operation, without interfering with visitors and customers of restaurants,” Jean-Francois Martin, administrative chair of the Society for the Exploitation of the Eiffel Tower (SETE) was quoted as saying.

Martin stressed that the energy saving “won't be phenomenal,” but will set an example for others.

READ MORE: French industry must reduce energy consumption – PM

The night-time lighting of the monument, which is visited by more than 20,000 people a day, reportedly accounts for 4% of its annual energy consumption.

Other cities across the country are also reducing night-time lighting of key sites. Monuments in Marseille including the Pharo Palace will switch the lights off earlier from the end of September, to save energy.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ferocity of animosity? B.K. Sharma, retired major general and director of the United Service Institution of India
0:00
29:4
CrossTalk : Attempting suicide?
0:00
27:19
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies