Moscow won’t export anything, including energy, if it’s against national economic interests, the president warns

Russia is ready to supply energy resources to the West within the framework of contractual obligations, but no one can dictate their terms, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.



“We will not supply anything outside the scope of the contract and if it contradicts our interests, in this case, economic ones, we won’t supply gas, or oil, or coal, or fuel oil,” Putin told the plenary meeting, adding: “And we will only have one thing left: to keep saying like in the famous Russian fairy tale “Freeze, freeze, wolf's tail.”’



The president pointed out that Western European countries have been receiving Russian gas for decades with obvious competitive advantages on a global scale by paying less than the spot market price. The fact that they have now decided to abandon this does not bother Moscow, since the need for energy resources in the world is huge, he added.



“Those who impose something on us are not in a position today to dictate their will to us. Let them change their minds,” said the Russian president.

