icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Sep, 2022 05:58
HomeBusiness News

Russia’s Far East has huge potential – Indian ambassador

The vast region could be part of the two nations’ growing cooperation, Shri Pavan Kapoor says
Russia’s Far East has huge potential – Indian ambassador
Vladivostok, Russia © Getty Images / Irina Kononova / EyeEm

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it a priority to bring trade and economic relations with Russia forward, Ambassador Shri Pavan Kapoor told RT on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

“Certainly, the Russian Far East has a special role in that whole approach,” the ambassador to Russia said, noting that there are a lot of prospects for cooperation.

“We have been working with Russia for 75 years … we will continue to work with our Russian friends, and we are making all efforts to see how we can assist each other, and will continue to do so not just in existing areas of cooperation but also in new ones when the opportunities arise.”

Kapoor noted that New Delhi has been looking at all available logistics opportunities, and Russia’s Northern Sea Route is one of them.

The diplomat also told RT that the central banks of India and Russia are working together to find ways to facilitate payment mechanisms.

“We have to realize that now usage of certain international currencies may not work in our bilateral trade, so we are going to find ways in which we can do these settlements in national currencies,” he explained.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies