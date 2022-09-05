icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2022 16:12
Ukraine offers to save EU from energy crisis

Prime Minister Denis Shmigal says the bloc can use his country’s huge gas storage capacity
Ukraine offers to save EU from energy crisis
Ukraine is ready to provide up to 30 billion cubic meters of his country’s gas storage facilities to the EU member states, according to the country’s Prime Minister Denis Shmigal.

“We can offer our European partners to form their gas reserves in the face of unstable gas supplies from Russia,” Shmigal said at a news conference in Brussels.

Earlier, the official had said that Ukraine and the EU signed five agreements on cooperation in various fields and on financial support for Kiev. He also expressed hope for negotiations with Brussels on Ukraine becoming an EU member in late 2022 or early 2023.

