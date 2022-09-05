Ukraine offers to save EU from energy crisis

Prime Minister Denis Shmigal says the bloc can use his country’s huge gas storage capacity

Ukraine is ready to provide up to 30 billion cubic meters of his country’s gas storage facilities to the EU member states, according to the country’s Prime Minister Denis Shmigal.

“We can offer our European partners to form their gas reserves in the face of unstable gas supplies from Russia,” Shmigal said at a news conference in Brussels.

Earlier, the official had said that Ukraine and the EU signed five agreements on cooperation in various fields and on financial support for Kiev. He also expressed hope for negotiations with Brussels on Ukraine becoming an EU member in late 2022 or early 2023.

