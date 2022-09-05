icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2022 15:45
Germany can’t avoid recession – Bloomberg

Latest inflation-relief aid reportedly cannot stem economic downturn
Germany can’t avoid recession – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Tom Werner

A €65-billion financial aid package adopted by Berlin as the latest attempt to ease inflation-driven pressure from a tightening power-supply crisis won’t help the EU’s biggest economy to avoid a looming recession, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing analysts.

The measures include higher subsidies for lower-income households, payments to students and pensioners, and a cap on power prices.

“While the announced package will indeed bring some relief for the financially weaker ones, it is doubtful that the package will be enough to offset the impact from higher energy bills entirely,” ING economist Carsten Brzeski said, in a report to clients seen by the agency.

The expert also expressed doubts that the full package would become operational in 2022, saying that “the package will probably fall short in preventing the broader economy from falling into recession.”

Germany reveals huge inflation-relief package — AFP READ MORE: Germany reveals huge inflation-relief package — AFP

Meanwhile, Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer warned that the announced steps just create the “illusion that large parts of the population can be shielded from the fallout of rising energy prices.” He added that Berlin’s approach, combined with maxed-out production capacities, may fuel already elevated consumer prices.

Slashing household power bills by €10 billion is expected to reduce headline inflation by 0.6%, according to a “back-of-the-envelope calculation” by Greg Fuzesi, JPMorgan Chase strategist, as quoted by Bloomberg. 

“There are too many questions at this point to gauge the exact impact on inflation, including about timing,” he said, adding that “new risks may be materializing” due to the halt of Russian gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

