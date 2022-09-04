icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Sep, 2022 07:02
Six in 10 British factories at risk of closing — Bloomberg

Soaring electricity bills are projected to drive manufacturers out of business
Six in 10 British factories at risk of closing — Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Monty Rakusen

Some 60% of factories in the UK are at severe risk of shutting down as energy bills across the nation continue to skyrocket, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a poll conducted by MakeUK, a lobby group for British factories.  

Nearly half of manufacturers have seen electricity bills surge by more than 100% over the past year, according to the lobby group. 

“The current crisis is leaving businesses facing a stark choice,” MakeUK said. “Cut production or shut up shop altogether if help does not come soon.” 

UK authorities have been under intense pressure over the past year to tackle the energy crisis, with several rounds of support measures unveiled to help consumers and businesses cope with surging costs.  

According to a purchasing managers’ index published by S&P Global, the country’s factory sector is already in decline. Meanwhile, MakeUK’s survey shows that 13% of factories have reduced their operating hours or are avoiding peak periods, with 7% halting production for longer stretches. 

READ MORE: Brits worst hit by energy crisis in Western Europe – IMF

“Emergency action is needed by the new government,” Stephen Phipson, MakeUK’s chief executive officer, told Bloomberg. “We are already lagging behind our global competitors.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

