icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Aug, 2022 11:47
HomeBusiness News

German shopping centers switch off escalators — media

Businesses take energy saving steps as the need to conserve resources across Europe becomes more pressing
German shopping centers switch off escalators — media
© AFP / Jens Schlueter

Large department stores and malls across Germany have started turning off escalators or limiting their use, in the latest bid to save energy, the German tabloid Bild reported on Saturday.

Escalators are out of action in several stores of the German electronics chain Saturn, and in department store giants including Karstadt and Galeria Kaufhof. In ECE shopping centres, the devices are being switched off during mornings and evenings. The furniture giant IKEA is reportedly considering a similar step.

“We started saving energy on lighting and escalators. We do this as much as possible trying not to affect our customers” Galeria-Kaufhof sales group chief Miguel Müllenbach told the media.

On August 25, Berlin revealed a series of steps aimed at reducing natural gas consumption during the upcoming heating season. The measures include lowering the heating temperature in offices and public buildings, with the exception of social institutions such as hospitals – from 20 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Germany reveals new energy limitations READ MORE: Germany reveals new energy limitations

Also, outdoor advertising and the lighting of storefronts and monuments will be turned off from 10pm to 6am local time. Moreover, store owners will be urged to refrain from keeping their doors open for too long, to preserve heat.

Germany is grappling with natural gas supply problems via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.  Since mid-June, the key route has been used at only 40% of capacity, providing some 67 million cubic meters a day. The decrease occurred due to the delayed return of gas turbines after scheduled maintenance in Canada, resulting from Ottawa's sanctions against Russia. 

In July, Russian gas supplies through the pipeline dropped to 20% of their maximum level, as the remaining turbines require an overhaul, while a key unit remains stuck in Germany.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies