South Korea seals nuclear deal with Russia

Seoul insists the agreement doesn’t contradict US sanctions policy

South Korea has clinched a 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) deal with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom to provide components and construct turbine buildings for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant, Korean officials said on Thursday.

According to an Energy Ministry statement, the state-owned Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power has won a contract to supply materials and equipment for Egypt’s El Dabaa project.

Last month, Rosatom launched construction work in the Egyptian coastal town of Dabaa, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Cairo. The facility is expected to include four reactors with capacity of 1.2 gigwatts each.

The South Korean firm was subcontracted by Russia’s Atomstroyexport, Rosatom’s unit, to supply certain materials and equipment, as well as to build turbine buildings and other structures at the site.

Officials from South Korea’s Presidential Office and Trade Ministry said Washington was consulted in advance about the contract to be sure that the technologies being provided by Seoul would not violate US sanctions against Russia.

Rosatom, one of the world leaders in the nuclear industry, is one of the few Russian state-controlled majors not subject to Western sanctions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section