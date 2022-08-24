‘No problems’ with Ukrainian grain shipments – Turkey

Vessels are leaving the Black Sea ports despite the ongoing conflict with Russia

A total of 33 grain ships have so far departed from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under the UN-brokered multinational deal reached last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

The minister also noted that the agreement between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN is being adhered to without setbacks and that everything is running smoothly.

“There are no problems. There are some technical difficulties, they are solved immediately. To date, 33 ships with agricultural products have left,” Cavusoglu said in an interview with Haber Global TV channel.

Grain exports from Ukraine, a major global supplier, were disrupted in late February after Russia launched its military operation in the country. The two sides traded blame for the disruption of shipments.

However, in late July, following UN-brokered talks in Istanbul, a deal was reached to unblock grain exports via the Black Sea. As a result, shipments from three Ukrainian ports resumed on August 1.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section