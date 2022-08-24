icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Aug, 2022 05:33
‘No problems’ with Ukrainian grain shipments – Turkey

Vessels are leaving the Black Sea ports despite the ongoing conflict with Russia
© Getty Images / dia images

A total of 33 grain ships have so far departed from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under the UN-brokered multinational deal reached last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

The minister also noted that the agreement between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN is being adhered to without setbacks and that everything is running smoothly.

There are no problems. There are some technical difficulties, they are solved immediately. To date, 33 ships with agricultural products have left,” Cavusoglu said in an interview with Haber Global TV channel.

Grain exports from Ukraine, a major global supplier, were disrupted in late February after Russia launched its military operation in the country. The two sides traded blame for the disruption of shipments.

However, in late July, following UN-brokered talks in Istanbul, a deal was reached to unblock grain exports via the Black Sea. As a result, shipments from three Ukrainian ports resumed on August 1.

